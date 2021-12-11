'BCCI did not give Virat respect': Former Pakistan bowler reacts to Kohli's sacking as India's ODI captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to sack Virat Kohli as ODI captain of the Indian team has drawn mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity. Several former cricketers and experts have shared their views on what has been one of the biggest developments in Indian cricket in recent times.

While some have criticised the BCCI for handing out unfair treatment to Kohli, some feel the move was bound to happen after Rohit Sharma was appointed as the T20I skipper of the side last month. Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.

He was replaced by Rohit as captain in the shortest format. However, Kohli had expressed his desire to continue leading the Indian team in Tests and ODIs with his main focus probably on the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, BCCI has cut short his captaincy stint in the fifty-over format to appoint Rohit as India's only white-ball skipper going forward.

It was a press release from BCCI on Wednesday that confirmed Rohit will be replacing Kohli as the ODI skipper going forward. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has shared his two cents on the matter and said BCCI should have given Kohli some respect by not informing him and announcing the decision the way they did.

Kaneria pointed out at Kohli's great record as a batter and captain in ODIs while slamming the Indian cricket board for not giving the former captain the respect that he deserved for his contributions towards Indian cricket.

"Did the BCCI do the right thing with Kohli? I don't think so. They did not give him respect. He has gotten India 65 wins as captain, the fourth-highest by any India skipper," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The thing is why didn't you inform someone whose record as captain isn't bad at all. Second most-highest runs as India ODI skipper. Based on his record, he deserved respect. Sure, he hasn't won an ICC trophy as captain but the way he has led is phenomenal," he added.

Calling Kohli a superstar in world cricket at present, Kaneria said someone like BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was a successful captain himself during his playing days, should have informed Kohli about the selectors' decision to replace him as captain in ODIs.

"The only two superstars going around in world cricket at the moment are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. You should respect your superstars. The BCCI were harsh in removing Kohli without informing him. Sourav Ganguly is such a big name, a former captain. He should have communicated to Virat that we would like Rohit to captain. Another thing that went against him was that Kohli was not scoring runs as big and fluently as he used to," Kaneria said.