/‘No room for error’: Gambhir warns India ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final against England

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir knows what it takes to beat top sides in World Cup knockouts. Having guided India to its second white-ball ICC tournament semifinal (as a coach), Gambhir has warned the defending champions against making even the slightest of errors against England in the Mumbai fixture on March 5. After India completed a record run chase against the West Indies in their final Super 8 match, punching its ticket for the semifinals, Gautam spoke highly of England, whom Team India will face for the third straight time in the T20 WCs semis.

While India finished second in Group 1 after winning two matches and losing one against South Africa, England topped the other group, beating Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand in tight games and maintaining an unbeaten Super 8 record this time.

“Look, they’re a world-class team, they’re a quality team, they’ve got a lot of quality players as well,” Gambhir said of the English challenge in the post-match presser in Kolkata.



Warning India against complacency despite their record run chase against the Windies, Gambhir said, “We all know that playing at the Wankhede is a tough game, but it’s another opportunity to do something special for the team and for the country.



"Hopefully, we play our best game; that is going to be very important, and we can keep ticking all the boxes. Because we will need a special effort to beat a quality side like England,” the Indian coach continued.

India-England semis record

India and England have met twice in the semifinals of T20 World Cups - once during the 2022 edition in Australia, and then two years later in the Americas. While England crushed India by ten wickets at the Adelaide Oval four years ago, with then-England captain Jos Buttler stitching a brilliant 170-run stand with Alex Hales, India took the revenge in Barbados in 2024, beating England to qualify for the final.



Ironically, England and India lifted trophies in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

