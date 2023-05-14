No matter how much you train, playing matches is vital for player development: India captain Sunil Chhetri

The Bengaluru FC boys who will appear in the finals of the second season of the Foundation Developmental League (FDL) have received the best possible motivation prior to the summit clash. Indian national football team skipper and stalwart Sunil Chhetri had words of praise for both the Blues as well along with the other semi-finalists as the teams battle it out on the final day of the RFDL campaign.

Bengaluru FC are the defending champions of FDL as they look to retain their title against Sudeva Delhi FC at the Reliance Corporate Park at 7pm tonight. They edged past ATK Mohun Bagan in a tense penalty shootout on Thursday as the game headed into spot-kicks after rounding off 1-1 at end of regulation time.

Chhetri hailed the fact that the Blues have made their second consecutive finale in FDL. More importantly, he stressed upon the greater competition and more number of teams that played in the tournament this time around. The four semi-finalists progressed into the National Championship after going through the regional qualifiers and the National Group Stage matches. Over 50 teams from across the country participated in the regionals with over 250 matches being played in that round.

“Second consecutive final at the RFDL, well done boys, well done!", he said for the BFC team.

He added, “I want to congratulate all the teams that participated. I want to congratulate the organisers for doing a great job. I got a glimpse of few matches and they were outstanding. What a chance for young boys, to firstly develop and for others who didn’t get a chance I the I-League, ISL or the main team, to come over here and keep playing games. We all know no matter how much you train, playing matches are vital for the development of a player.”

The importance of the greater game-time coming through this league has been touched upon by several former players and coaches of the participating clubs as well. Now, this issue has gotten the backing of one of the most prominent faces of Indian football and the sporting landscape in the country in general. The second season of the RFDL kicked off on March 6 and matches have been cohesively conducted all across the country. Chhetri praised the organisers for ensuring a seamless process for the same and encouraged them to carry on the promising work.

“On that front, the organisation and everyone involved in the league, well done! Congratulations and keep up the good work!” Chhetri signed off.

