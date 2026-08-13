/'No fear, no revenge': Ayush Shetty’s mindset ahead Of BWF World Championships blockbuster match

Ayush Shetty is not interested in measuring himself against the legends who came before him. As he prepares to make his BWF World Championships debut on home soil, the young Indian shuttler is instead focused on carving out a legacy of his own. “I think I don't see it as a benchmark to chase. I think I would like to set my own benchmark,” Ayush said ahead of the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

The challenge awaiting Ayush could hardly be bigger. Drawn against world no. 1 Shi Yuqi in the opening round, the Indian knows he will have little room for error. However, rather than being overwhelmed by the prospect, Ayush insists he was prepared for whoever came his way after entering the draw as an unseeded player. “I was ready to face anyone as I was unseeded. So I think I was prepared to even play the world number one,” he said, describing his immediate reaction to the draw as simply treating it as “another match”, albeit one that promises to be a “really tough battle.”

The matchup is not unfamiliar territory for Ayush. He has faced Shi Yuqi multiple times, including at the Asian Championships, where he suffered a defeat. But there is no talk of revenge. Instead, Ayush believes those previous encounters have given him valuable information that can help him approach the World Championships clash differently.

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“I think there’s no revenge kind of emotion. But I think it’s a new tournament,” he said. “I’m not really thinking about my loss at the Asian Championship. But definitely, I’ll be analysing my match. And I think I’ll be more prepared.”

For Ayush, the biggest difference this time will be tactical preparation. He feels his experience on the senior circuit has helped him bridge the gap against the world's leading players. When he first stepped into senior badminton, matching the pace of top-20 opponents was a major challenge. Now, he believes he has adapted. “I think now, I’ve adapted to it. I think I can push them, play at their pace. I think I’m more confident now,” Ayush said.

That growing confidence has also been reflected in his approach on court. Ayush admitted that his natural style has traditionally been more laid-back, but he has consciously worked on becoming more aggressive and expressive. “I think I’ve been trying to be more aggressive. I think it helps me get more energy,” he said. “My natural style would be a bit more laid back, not express much. But I think I’ve been trying more things, like to be more aggressive on court.”

The changes have extended beyond his on-court body language. Ayush said his preparations for the World Championships have targeted every aspect of his game, with a particular focus on physical conditioning, tactics, speed, agility and accuracy. His work with coach has also brought a more demanding training regime. “I think the training has been a lot tougher… We have been training really long as well,” Ayush said, adding that the focus has been on becoming “much more faster, much more agile” and playing more aggressively.

The World Championships will also carry an added emotional significance for Ayush. India is hosting the tournament, and he will make his global debut in front of the home crowd. He accepts that comes with pressure, but believes the excitement outweighs it. “I think it’s both. There is pressure. But I think it’s more of an excitement, playing at home. I think it’s a really special feeling,” he said. Rather than looking too far ahead, Ayush is taking a match-by-match approach. His immediate focus remains the opening-round battle, with little thought being given to potential opponents in the later stages.

“Right now, the main focus is on the first round,” he said. “I’m not thinking much about who is coming next. So, yeah, our focus has been more on the first round.” And while the history of Indian badminton at the World Championships provides inspiration, Ayush does not want it to become a burden. He wants to enjoy his debut, compete on his own terms and build his own story. “I think I would enjoy the game,” he said. “Since it’s at home, I think there is pressure definitely. But I think it’s a great opportunity for me to debut at the World Championship in India. I think I see it as a really special tournament.”