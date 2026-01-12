No fans for WPL matches from Jan 14 to Jan 16 due to Mumbai municipal election - Report

The Women's Premier League (WPL) match on January 15 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is most likely to be played without fans. The match is between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW). The reason behind not allowing fans to the stadium is the clash with Mumbai municipal body's election on Jan 15. There's also doubt over the fans being allowed for the matches one day prior (Jan 14) and the day after (Jan 16) as well.

No fans in WPL on Jan 15

As per a report in the ESPNCricinfo, the police have informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about not being able to prove adequate security for the match during the election day. The official WPL ticket platform has also not listed the tickets for matches from Jan 14 to Jan 16 online.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Barcelona beat Real Madrid to retain Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

If the no-fan policy is enforced, then the three matches going to be affected are: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz on January 15, and Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16. Navi Mumbai is the host for the first 11 off 22 WPL matches with the last match being played at the venue on Jan 17 - double header between MI vs UPW and DC vs RCB.

What the decision to not allow fans last minute?