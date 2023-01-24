Nick Kyrgios undergoes 'successful' surgery, targets a March return

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios underwent a successful 'knee surgery' on Monday after sustaining the injury ahead of the Australian Open.

Kyrgios' manager Daniel Horsfall informed about the news and said the player was targeting a March return to play at the Indian Wells ATP Masters.

"The surgery was a great success. We couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome of it. Now we will be pushing ahead for a speedy recovery and are aiming to see everyone at Indian Wells," Horsfall told the Melbourne Age newspaper.

The 27-year-old announced the decision to pull out on the eve of his opening match and said he was 'devastated' to have missed out on the home grand slam.

“It’s just bad timing. That’s life, you know. Injuries are part of sport...I’m not doubting that I’ll be back to my full strength. Devastated obviously," said Kyrgios.

"It’s my home tournament and going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s brutal.”

The divisive Australian had been suffering from an ankle niggle in the lead-up to the tournament. He played a charity match against Novak Djokovic prior to the Grand Slam to assess if he could go the distance when the tournament begins.

However, Kyrgios' physio Will Maher informed media that a cyst had formed in his knee and that he didn't 'pull well' after the match.

“We used the charity event against Novak to see if he could compete at the highest level...it was worth persevering to see if he can get back on court."

After years of underachieving, Kyrgios had a terrific run of form in 2022. He won the doubles at the Australian Open alongside his countrymate Thanasi Kokkinakis and later reached the final at Wimbledon.

This year, many tennis pundits predicted that Kyrgios had an outside chance of winning the tournament.

