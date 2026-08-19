/Suspended Nick Kyrgios admits 'huge mistake' after failing cocaine test

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine, admitting he made a 'huge mistake'. Kyrgios, 31, who last made a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon 2022, failed a dope test during an ATP event in Mallorca on June 22.



"On 17 July 2026, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine," the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.



In an Instagram post, Kyrgios took ‘full responsibility’ for his actions that led to his suspension.



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"I made a huge mistake," he wrote. "I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me.



"Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me.



“I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself.”

A talent too good to be wasted

A suspect temperament and serious injuries have marred Kyrgios throughout his career, although he has won seven singles titles on the ATP Tour and rose to a high of 13 in 2016. His best at the Slams, however, came during Wimbledon 2022, where he reached the championship match, going down in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

Despite achieving the unique feat of recording tour-level wins over the "Big Four" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Kyrgios is now ranked 919 in the world and hasn’t played competitive tennis in a long time. His slide down the rankings has been largely driven by severe injuries, including that to his right elbow, left wrist, hip, knees, shoulders and collarbone.



On Wednesday (Aug 19), Kyrgios said that the injuries had taken ‘a huge toll on him both physically and mentally’.



"None of that excuses what I did," Kyrgios said of his failed test. “However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call."



"I'm sorry, I'll do the work and come back better,” he added.

