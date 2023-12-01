NFL: Dallas Cowboys rally late for 41-35 impressive win over Seattle Seahawks

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott hit tight end Jake Ferguson with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 to play as the Cowboys rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 on Thursday. Trailing 35-27 after Geno Smith's three-yard touchdown toss to DK Metcalf in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys sandwiched two field goals from Brandon Aubrey around Prescott's go-ahead scoring pass to Ferguson to seize the victory.

Prescott connected on 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Cowboys pushed their NFL home winning streak to 14 games. He hit CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown in the first quarter and found Brandin Cooks with a scoring pass in the second.

After hitting Ferguson for a TD, Prescott connected with Cooks for the two-point conversion that put Dallas up 38-35. Seattle had a chance on their ensuing drive, but Smith's fourth-down pass to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was incomplete. After the Cowboys' final field goal, Seattle had 1:43 remaining but came up empty on their final drive, with linebacker Micah Parsons harrying Smith into an incomplete pass. Smith completed 23 of 41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns -- all to Metcalf -- and an interception, which was the only turnover of the game.

He also ran for a touchdown that put Seattle up 28-20 early in the third quarter. Rookie kicker Aubrey booted four field goals, and for just the fifth time in NFL history, neither team punted.