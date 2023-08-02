NFL: Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp leaves practice after hamstring injury

Los Angeles Rams were dealt with a fresh blow as receiver Cooper Kupp left practice early after suffering a hamstring injury on Tuesday night (August 01). The extend of his injury is not known yet and the team is also uncertain how long he will be sidelined. Kupp injured himself very soon during his two-hour workout at UC Irvine. According to coach Sean McVay, he 'came up a little bit in a red zone route'.

Later in the day, the team spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis to the reporters. "Obviously, we're much better when he's here, and we hope he's going to be OK," McVay said as quoted by ESPN. "If he's not, we'll see what happens, but the practice had to go on."

It is to be noted that Kupp is returning for his seventh NFL season this fall after missing the final eight games of the previous season due to a high ankle sprain. In addition, he skipped the final eight games of his second NFL season in 2018 with a torn knee ligament.

In 2021, the 30-year-old Kupp was on a roll. He won the NFL's triple crown of receiving, leading the league in terms of catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) as well as touchdowns (16). He was also Rams' vital cog during the playoff run, culminating in as many as two touchdown catches in the Super Bowl which comprised the winner with 1:25 to play.

Kupp is expected to be Stafford's go-to target again this fall. "I just want to know what's going on," Stafford claimed. "That's the main thing, and I'll figure that out at some point. But I trust our guys, and whatever is going on, I know he'll do everything he can to work through whatever is going on and be back out here whenever it's the right time."

The Rams will be kicking off the preseason with a face-off with the Los Angeles Chargers on August 12 (Sunday).

