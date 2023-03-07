NFL: Former Raiders QB Derek Carr agrees to join New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr has agreed to join the New Orleans Saints, announced the team on Monday. The former Las Vegas Raiders QB, who declined to waive his no-trade clause, will join the Saints in a four-year deal.

The money involved in the deal has not been revealed yet but according to ESPN, Carr could potentially get up to $150 million with around $100 million in guarantees.

The deal comes after Carr visited New Orleans and met with the members of the franchise during his two-day trip in early February. The QB met with the team representatives again at the recently concluded NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The 31-year-old had also been in talks with two other teams, that is, the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, before coming to terms with the Saints.

Carr, however, did not have a good season with the Saints in 2022 as he finished with 3,522 passing yards (third lowest in his 9-year career), 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions (tied with most in a single season) in 14 games as he was benched for the last two games in a 'mutual decision.'

The Saints, his new team, also didn't get any bragging rights after finishing the season with a 7-10 win-loss record.

Carr, who has spent his entire career, from 2014-2022 with the Raiders, first with now-defunct Oakland from 2014-19 and then with Las Vegas from 2019-22, has made four trips to the Pro Bowl so far. He also took the Raiders to the playoff twice in 2016 and 2021 during his stay.

The Saints have also not been able to stabilize their offense ever since the star quarterback Drew Brees retired before the 2021 season. New Orleans, after signing Carr, would now be looking to release QB Andy Dalton, who started 14 games in 2022 but will be a free agent come free agency.

The Saints also have Jameis Winston under the contract for another year but the latest deal could see him released as well.

