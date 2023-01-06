NFL: Damar Hamlin is talking after breathing tube is removed, his team Buffalo Bills confirms

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is talking after a breathing tube was removed overnight and he made a video-call with his teammates and coaches on Friday, the team said. The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed after a tackle during the Bills' Monday night NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field before being hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC).

"Love you boys," the Bills quoted Hamlin as saying in a video chat during a team meeting.

"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills said in a tweet. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023 ×

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Timothy Pritts, a doctor at UCMC, said Thursday that when Hamlin first woke up, he asked whether the Bills had won the game.

"The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life," Pritts said.

The Bills-Bengals game was called off after Hamlin's collapse and subsequent efforts to revive him on the field. Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to the chest while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the nationally televised game in Cincinnati. Medical staff restored Hamlin's heartbeat on the field using manual CPR and defibrillator.

Players and personnel from both teams were left stunned, with some crying and praying as doctors treated him.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the game would be cancelled, not resumed. It said the decision came after consultation with both teams and the NFL players' union.