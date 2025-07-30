/NFL commissioner says NYC office closed until Aug 8 after shooting

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to league employees Tuesday night the New York office will remain closed through at least August 8 after a gunman attacked their headquarters building.

A man identified by the New York Police Department as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas opened fire in the high-rise building where the NFL offices are located and killed four people on Monday while also wounding a man Goodell identified as a league employee.

"Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families, and we are deeply grateful for the first responders and medical staff who acted so quickly and continue to provide care," Goodell wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain especially with our colleague who was impacted. He is currently surrounded by his family and members of the NFL community and we are all continuing to hope for and support his full recovery."

The NFL Manhattan office at 345 Park Ave. will be closed until August 8, Goodell said, asking employees who usually work on-site to work remotely.

"We ask that you do not attempt to enter the building until we confirm that it is ready for us to return," Goodell wrote.

The league plans a virtual town hall for Wednesday.

"We are strongest when we come together and support one another," Goodell wrote. "To provide a space for our community, we will be holding a virtual town hall tomorrow where we can connect, share and support each other.

"This has been a challenging time for our entire team. Please continue to take care of yourselves and one another. If you need additional support, do not hesitate to reach out to your manager or HR. We are here for you."

Goodell closed by writing: "In the midst of this difficult time, we hold on to hope and optimism for healing and brighter days ahead."