NFL: Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard's 'only goal' is to win Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has winning a Super Bowl as his 'only goal.' The DE, who became instantly famous last season for his 98-yard pick six, says he's feeling the best he has in his career so far.

"My main goal and only goal is to win the Super Bowl," Hubbard said last month, via the team's website. "This is the best I've felt in my whole career by a landslide physically."

Hubbard's fumble recovery touchdown last season against the Baltimore Ravens had sent the Bengals in the AFC title game second time in a row. Bengals, however, fell short against arch rivals and the eventual Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs. In the season prior to their AFC title game loss, they had beaten the Chiefs to enter the Super Bowl LVI but lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hubbard, entering is sixth year in NFL, is all set to take his performance one level up this year.

"I got double-digits in '21 including playoffs, but I want regular-season double-digits," Hubbard said of his sack totals. "I've been close. Last year I was on pace before I tore my calf ... and slowed me up."

The Cincinnati native was picked by the Bengals in 2018 NFL draft as a third-round pick and has 30.5 sacks to his name in past five regular seasons. The DE had missed only one game last season due to calf injury but had racked up 6.5 sacks to his name. His best year came on 2019 when he had career high 8.5 sacks during the season.

Hubbarad, however, is feeling confident of his fitness this year.

"My core discipline, my routine during the week, cold exposure, sauna, nutrition. It's a little bit better in all areas," Hubbard said. "I'm ready to put it all together."

The Bengals also took notice of the DE's performance and signed a four-year, $40 million deal with him two years back.

