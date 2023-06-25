NFL: Assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams dropped

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been granted relief by a municipal court in a misdemeanor case. The WR had an assault charge against him for manhandling a media person with credentials in Kansas City during an NFL game in October last year.

A prosecutor had dismissed the charges against Adams on June 5, reported media outlet The Kansas City Star on Friday (June 23) quoting a spokesperson for a Kansas City municipal court.

During the incident which happened during the Raiders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 10, Adams had shoved a person identified by police as Ryan Zebley. The victim was working as a freelance photographer for ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' during the game which the Raiders lost 30-29.

As per the police records, Zebley suffered a headache, whiplash and a possible minor concussion, reported ESPN. A civil case where Zebley is suing the football teams among other still remains pending in Jackson City.

Adams, however, had apologized to Zebley after the game during the post game comments and via a social media post. “He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after in his post game comments. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

Adams' attorney, J.R. Hobbs, however, declined comment to the Kansas City Star on Friday. 2022 was Adams' first with the Raiders. During the 17 games he played, the WR caught 100 receptions and ran for 1,516 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns.

Overall, Adams has played in 133 NFL games, catching 769 receptions and racking up 9,637 yards along with 87 touchdowns, Before joining the Raiders, the WR was with the Green bay Packers for eight seasons since starting out with them as a rookie in 2014.

