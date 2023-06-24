NFL: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce warns Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase to 'don't ever disrespect' Patrick Mahomes

The banter between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs over Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's 'Pat Who' comment doesn't seem to be subsiding. With almost 10 days since Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' epic reply to Chase, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has now jumped in. The TE, on the 'New Heights' podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, asked Chase to refrain from dissing Mahomes.

"It is what it is, dog. Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man?" said Travis Kelce. "Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s---, talk your s---, pimp. Just better back it up."

"I thought it was a little bold," Kelce said. "(Mahomes) is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say 'Pat who?' is like I don't know," he added.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce also said that he found Chase's comments 'disrespectful.'

"Pat didn't like it. Mahomes tweeted a picture of himself at the Chiefs' ring ceremony (June 15) -- glad you guys had fun doing that -- wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration 'That's Who,'" said Jason on the podcast. That’s Who 💍💍 pic.twitter.com/pIs95yWMTS — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 16, 2023 × The trade of words started after Chase picked up his QB Joe Burrow as the best NFL QB and understandably so. The WR, however, got cheeky when informed that Burrow had chosen Mahomes as the best QB and replied with "Pat Who?"

Mahomes, who took the Chiefs to Super Bowl victory in 2023, the franchise's second in four years, went one up and tweeted his picture with two Super Bowl rings with a caption, "That's Who."

Notably, the Chiefs got their first win against the Bengals in the last season when they avenged their 2021 AFC Championship game defeat in the conference final. Previous to 2022 NFL season, the Bengals had won three straight games against the Kansas City Chiefs.

