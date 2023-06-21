NFL: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation on assault charges

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hills is under investigation for an altercation that took place at a Miami Beach on Sunday. Hill is being probed on allegations of assault/battery for hitting a marina beach employee, said the Miami-Dade Police department on Tuesday.

The NFL wide receiver allegedly hit the marina employee during a disagreement which happened on Sunday, reported WPLG-TV in Miami. Andy Slater, host of the Miami sports radio show, reported that Hill hit the employee on the back of the head. The victim, however, has refrained from pressing charges at the moment.

Miami Dolphins have also released a statement via a franchise spokesperson who acknowledged the incident.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the Dolphins said in the statement. "We will reserve further comment at this time," said the Dolphins spokesperson.

Hill joined Dolphins in 2022 after spending six years with the two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Hill, with the Chiefs, had 479 receptions in 91 games, notching up 6,630 yards. He won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019.

