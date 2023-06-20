NFL: Packers QB Jordan Love reveals why he wished 'Happy Father's Day' to rival Bears fans

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears rivalry is famous across the National Football League (NFL) fans. The banter, however, went to another level after the Bears fans 'misunderstood' a Father's Day tweet by Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

In a tweet shared by Love on June 19 shows the QB wishing happy Father's Day. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there,” Love said in the video. “Go Pack go.” Jordan Love wishes all bears fans a happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/PnSdGPVhyf — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 18, 2023 × The wishes were not taken in good spirits by the Bears fans for obvious reasons and Love tweeted another statement on Monday, explaining his wishes. The Packers QB said he made the video as a favour to a Bears fan.

“Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol,” Love posted on Twitter, “but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day,” tweeted Love. Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OM2X5kESXR — JLove (@jordan3love) June 19, 2023 × Love had made the video while he was in France at the QB Takeover Football Camp, run by FlexWork Sports. The camp is for 10-18-year-old and runs in collaboration with found and quarterback trainer Quincy Avery.

Avery also tweeted out Love's original video and made it clear that he wasn't talking to the Bears fans.

"This is kinda weird cause he was not talking (expletive) to the Bears," read Avery's tweet. "A dad in a Bears jersey asked him to say Happy Fathers day." This is kinda weird cause he was not talking shit to the Bears. A dad in a Bears jersey asked him to say Happy Fathers day. https://t.co/95H4TiJqTM — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) June 19, 2023 × The Packers, during Aaron Rodgers' reign, have had the upper hand over Chicago in the past. Such was the dominance of Green Bay that the Bears could manage only five wins over them during Rodgers' 15-year stint with the Packers.

The rivalry, however, will now see new Packers starter Jordan Love going against Bears' Justin Fields in the upcoming NFL season as Rodgers now plays for the Jets.

