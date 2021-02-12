Neymar to miss trip to Barcelona for Champions League clash due to groin injury

Paris St Germain striker Neymar Jr. has been ruled out of next week's Champions League clash against his former club Barcelona in the last-16, the first leg as the Brazilian star's groin injury will sideline him for four weeks, the French giants said on Thursday.

Steeve Yago's tackle on 56th minute in the French Cup clash against Caen forced Neymar to limp off the field and be replaced by Kylian Mbappe.

The span of the injury casts a major cloud on Neymar's availability for the second leg of Champions League too, as Parc des Princes will host Barcelona on March 10.

The Brazil international spent four seasons at Barcelona and scored 105 goals before making a world record 222 million euros ($269.51 million) move to PSG in 2017.

However, PSG will be worried as Angel Di Maria and Neymar will be absent for the crucial fixture.