Neymar Jr. set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain: Reports

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar Jr. will be extending his contract with the club on Saturday, as per French sports daily L'Equipe's report.

The Brazilian forward joined the French club in 2017 for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270.02 million) from Barcelona. According to the reports, the footballer will extend his stay in the club by four years until 2026.

The striker was willing to leave the club in 2019 and sparked rumours of him rejoining his former club Barcelona. However, the reports calmed down after Paris made it into their maiden Champions League finals.

The French giants are also looking to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract as the terms in the 22-year-old's agreement will run out at the end of next season.

In his first PSG news conference in two years last week, Neymar said was 'really happy' at the club, hinting at a possible extension of his contract.

He was, however, unable to help the team reach a second successive Champions League final as PSG were knocked out in the semi-finals by Manchester City with a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

Neymar's time at PSG has been inconsistent, with the Brazilian gracing the fans with some moments of brilliance while winning three straight Ligue 1 titles. However, he has failed to make his impact truly felt in Champions League knockout ties.

(Inputs from Reuters)