Newcastle United release 8 players ahead of next season

Newcastle United qualified for next season’s Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The Magpies played out a goalless draw against Leicester City in the Premier League to secure their spot in the coveted championship. Under their new owners, Newcastle players did a stunning job to earn a berth in Europe’s top-tier club competition. It is now being learnt that the Newcastle club officials have already started making preparations for the high-stakes tournament. In a bid to prepare for the Champions League, the club have decided to release eight players. Midfielder Matthew Longstaff and defender Ciaran Clark are two big names on the list of eight players set to be released. Longstaff and Clark’s contracts will expire at the end of this month.

Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart, Dan Langley, and Isaac Westendorf are the other six players who will depart Newcastle United. “Newcastle United thanks all of the players leaving St. James' Park for their efforts and wishes them every success for the future,” read an official statement released by the club.

Ciaran Clark and Matthew Longstaff's run in Newcastle

Ciaran Clark had joined Newcastle United in 2016 from Aston Villa. The Irishman made 127 appearances for Newcastle before he was loaned out to Sheffield United. Matthew Longstaff, on the other hand, made his Newcastle debut in 2019. He had found the back of the net on his iconic debut against Manchester United.

Matt Ritchie's contract extended?

A report published by the Daily Mail claims that Newcastle United officials have triggered an option to extend Matt Ritchie's contract for one more season. Dan Burn, on the other hand, reportedly decided to activate a one-year extension which would see his deal run until 2025. The article claimed that reserve goalkeeper Mark Gillespie had his deal extended by one year.