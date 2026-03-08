/New Zealand bowler takes five wickets in five balls, sets new First Class record

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 08, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 17:03 IST
Brett Randell Photograph: (Central Stags Instagram)

The 30-year-old finished with seven wickets for 25 runs, the best bowling figures of his nine-year First-Class career across 38 matches

New Zealand domestic bowler Brett Randell made history on Sunday (Mar 8) by becoming the first cricketer in the 254-year history of first-class cricket to take five wickets in five consecutive balls. He achieved this while playing for Central Districts against Northern Districts during a Plunket Shield match at McLean Park in Napier. According to records kept by the Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians, this achievement has never been recorded since the first recognised First-Class match was played in 1772.

In another format, Ireland's Curtis Campher had taken five wickets in five balls during a domestic T20 match last year, becoming the first player to do so in a professional game.

Randell began his remarkable spell by bowling out Henry Cooper with the final ball of his second over. In his next over, he dismissed the former New Zealand Test batter Jeet Raval. He then took three more wickets with the next three deliveries, with the historic fifth wicket coming when all-rounder Kristian Clarke was bowled.

Randell added two more wickets in the following over, helping bowl out Northern Districts for 82 runs after Central Districts had scored 373.

The 30-year-old finished with seven wickets for 25 runs, the best bowling figures of his nine-year First-Class career across 38 matches.

