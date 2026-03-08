/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup final: Kuldeep in, Varun out; will India pull the plug for high stakes contest?

Team India will step into the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday (Mar 8) as they take on New Zealand in the summit clash. The event at the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to raise eyebrows, as India has two weak spots to address, with Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy out of form. However, it is the latter’s position that looks in jeopardy as Team India might do the unthinkable and bring in Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep in, Varun out for T20 World Cup final?

So far in the T20 World Cup, Varun has scalped 13 wickets and on paper, it looks like a good return for the Indian team’s investment. However, it is Varun’s predictable nature with the ball that could see him walk the flame for a place in the Playing XI. In his last four innings with the ball, he has been smashed for a combined 186 runs while scalping just four wickets.

Varun’s return of 186/4 in 16 overs has seen him attract critics and could face the heat in the final. His economy rate has become a huge concern for the team management considering India have looted runs against Zimbabwe and England in their recent encounters. In fact, India narrowly avoided a defeat against England in the semis despite scoring 253 runs.

Kuldeep, on the other hand, is yet to feature in a T20 World Cup contest on Indian soil. His only T20 World Cup game was against Pakistan in Colombo, where he had figures of 14/1.

So it will be interesting to see who gets the nod in the final, as India are favourites to win. They have enjoyed a stellar run in the tournament, having lost only one match so far, which was against South Africa in the Super 8. India are also bidding to become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title, which they also won in 2024.