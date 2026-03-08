‘Bring it Home!’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ heartfelt message to Indian Team ahead of T20 World Cup final vs NZ

The Indian women’s cricket team stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, alongside team coach Amol Mazumdar, sent heartfelt wishes to the Men in Blue for their ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Mar 8). The Suryakumar-led Indian Team will defend its T20 crown on home soil, vying to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 WCs, at home and for the record third time. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are chasing their first ICC white-ball trophy since the 1998 Champions Trophy title.

With Indian Cricket booming since the past three years, including winning the 2024 T20 World Cup edition, next year’s Champions Trophy and the maiden Women’s ODI World Cup, bagging a fourth ICC title in two years would be no less than a massive achievement.

Meanwhile, the members of the Women’s ODI World Cup winning team - Rodrigues, Sharma and even Sneh Rana, wished good luck to the men’s side. In a video uploaded by the BCCI, captioned, “From one #TeamIndia that clinched a World Cup at home 🙌 To the other going for 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘆 at home tonight 🏆🎥 From the #WomenInBlue to the #MenInBlue 💙 🇮🇳,” the above-mentioned players left motivating messages.



"I would like to wish everyone all the very best. In Narendra Modi Stadium, there will be a huge crowd. Fantastic ambience to play the World Cup Finals," Muzumdar said.



"All the best men in blue for the World Cup Finals. We all are supporting you. Go get it," Deepti Sharma said, while Jemimah Rodrigues added, “Let's bring this home. We are rooting for you.”

Indian Team chases history

No team has won the T20 World Cup three times, with three teams tied with two titles each: India, England, and the West Indies. Enroute to the tournament final, also co-hosted by Sri Lanka, India beat the mighty West Indies in their last Super 8 game before narrowly beating England in the second semifinal in Mumbai to enter successive finals.

