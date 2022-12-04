New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 League: Match prediction and preview

The New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators will square off in the Abu Dhabi T10 League final in 2022. This thrilling match will take place in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. By winning the first qualifier, New York Strikers earned a spot in the competition's final. They faced the Morrisville Samp Army and easily defeated them to earn a spot in the competition's grand finale. Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, had to travel a longer distance to get to the final. The Eliminator was won by them over Team Abu Dhabi. They kept up their winning streak by defeating the Morrisville Samp Army in the second qualifier to secure a meeting with the Strikers in the championship game.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators match details

This is the final match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators will clash in the grand finale on December 4th, Sunday at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST. The venue of the match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.



New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators match prediction

With the manner they have been competing thus far, both teams are worthy finalists. We should expect a fierce battle as both teams will be vying to win the championship on Sunday.

Prediction: The New York Strikers are expected to win the championship on Sunday because of their strong balance.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators predicted lineups

New York Strikers likely playing XI

Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul

Deccan Gladiators likely playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Zahoor Khan, Zahir Khan, Joshua Little

Where to watch New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators match