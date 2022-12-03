FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule: Check fixtures and matches list of your favourite teams in 2nd round

The first round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end on Friday, December 2, with Cameroon shocking Brazil in the final game. However, the defeat didn’t stop Brazil from qualifying for the round of 16. This outcome was indicative of how unpredictable the results of this World Cup have become. Favourites have lost, while underdogs like South Korea and Japan have pulled off some biggest upsets of the history. The neutral spectators had a great time throughout the Group stages. The most unexpected as well as unfortunate football performance came from Europeans, as Belgium and Germany both got eliminated. Even Spain’s performance was not up to the mark, although the team qualified for the knockout stages.

Round of 16 qualified teams

32 teams went into action in the FIFA World cup 2022, divided into 8 groups, thus each group boasting 4 teams. The top 2 teams from every group are considered qualified for the knockout stages, while the rests of the teams are sent home immediately. Let’s take a look at the list of the qualified teams group-wise.

Group A: The Netherlands as the topper, and Senegal as the runner up

Group B: England as the topper, and US as the runner up

Group C: Argentina as the topper, and Poland as the runner up

Group D: France as the topper, and Australia as the runner up

Group E: Japan as the topper, and Spain as the runner up

Group F: Morocco as the topper, and Croatia as the runner up

Group G: Brazil as the topper, and Switzerland as the runner up

Group H: Portugal as the topper, and South Korea as the runner up

2nd round (Round of 16) FIFA World Cup Schedule:

December 3, 2022

The First match will be played between Netherlands and US at Khalifa International Stadium at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.

The Second match will be played between Australia and Argentina at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium at 00:30 IST (Sunday) and 23:00 GST.

December 4, 2022

The First match will be played between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.

The Second match will be played between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium at 00:30 IST (Monday) and 23:00 GST.

December 5, 2022

The First match will be played between Japan and Croatia at Al Janoub Stadium at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.

The Second match will be played between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 at 00:30 IST (Tuesday) and 23:00 GST.

December 6, 2022

The First match will be played between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST.