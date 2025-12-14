/New York Knicks reach maiden NBA Cup Final as Brunson sinks Magic

Jalen Brunson powered the New York Knicks to their first NBA Cup final with a 132-120 win over the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas on Saturday. Star point guard Brunson scored a game-high 40 points to book a showdown in the mid-season tournament against the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks' in-form offense proved too hot for injury-hit Orlando, claiming a semi-final clash that extended New York's recent streak to nine wins from 10 games.

"We came out here and did exactly what we said we wanted to do, which was play Knicks basketball," said Karl-Anthony Towns, backed Brunson with 29 points.

The Magic had led 36-33 after making a rapid start to a breathless opening quarter -- earning the Knicks players some harsh and fiery words from coach Mike Brown in an early timeout.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The way they came out, physicality-wise, we weren't ready for it," said Brunson. "We bounced back and responded to that, and the way we played the rest of the game is a testament that first timeout."

New York went on a tear at the start of the second quarter, capitalizing on a missed floating jump shot from Desmond Bane to take the lead through Josh Hart.

The Knicks briefly relinquished their advantage soon after half-time, when Bane put the Magic back ahead with a running layup.

But Orlando ultimately could not keep pace with Brunson, who late in the third quarter left opposing guard Anthony Black sat helplessly on the floor before executing a three-point step-back jumpshot.

Orlando's Jalen Suggs managed a team-high 26 points, but failed to complete the game after suffering with an apparent injury to his left side.

The Magic also felt the absence of Franz Wagner, their leading scorer this season.

The NBA Cup, a mid-season knockout tournament now in its third year, is proving a hit with audiences and players. It now offers an tantalizing opportunity for the Knicks to win their first overall trophy since 1973.

The reigning NBA champions Thunder will face Victor Wembanyama's Spurs in the second semi-final later Saturday, before the tournament concludes Tuesday.

As well as the Cup title, players are competing for cash -- some $530,000 for each member of the winning team -- adding spice to matchups just weeks after the season openers.