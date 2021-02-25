Netizens overjoyed by India's 10-wicket victory over England

India go 2-1 up in the four-match series after beating England by 10 wickets at the brand new Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Axar-Ashwin bamboozle England as India win pink-ball Test by 10 wickets

Twitteratis reacted to India's massive win over England. While most of them congratulated Team India for the win, there were few who questioned the pitch and the length of the match.

Take a look at some of the reactions on social media:

India were better. Players with better skillsets and temperament always shine. A 1.6-day test match from the newly built #MoteraStadium.#INDvENG — Ashwin Ravi (@ashwin_ravi07) February 25, 2021 ×

Stadium ka naam hi Narendra Modi tha, haar kaise sakti thi India. 🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Patrick Jane (@_vaibhavjain) February 25, 2021 ×

Last Indian to finish a Test match with a six against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/0o3ZMacSP9 — Shashank (@AFCShanx) February 25, 2021 ×

India Winning a Test match by 10 Wickets



vs PAK (1952)

vs PAK (1980)

vs NZ (1988)

vs ENG (2001)

vs ZIM (2005)

vs NZ (2009)

vs BAN (2010)

vs WI (2018)

vs ENG (Today)*#INDvENG — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 25, 2021 ×

what about the people who bought tickets of Day 3,4 and 5 of Test Match #INDvENG — Himanshu Kishor Dubey 🇮🇳 (@mrhimanshud) February 25, 2021 ×

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also congratulated Team India for the win.

Ek match ke liye aesa wicket theek hai jaha ballebaaz ki skill aur takaneek ka test hota hai . LEKIN main iss tara ka wicket aur nahi dekhna chahta aur mujhe lagta hai ki saare khiladi bhi nahi chahte . Bohut ache , india 🇮🇳 🙏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 25, 2021 ×

This is for the second time that Team India have beaten a team within the first two days of a 5-day match. Before this, India defeated Afghanistan within two days in 2018.

Ashwin and Axar bowled 30 overs in tandem and picked up nine wickets. Washington Sundar was given his first over of the match and the youngster scalped a wicket in his fourth delivery to bundle out England for just 81.

With a target of 49 onboard, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played their strokes and finished the match in the third innings of Day 2.

India, with the thumping win, take a 2-1 lead into the four-Test series and will be looking to wrap up the series and a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final when they take the field for the fourth Test at the same venue, starting from March 4.