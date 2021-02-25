Netizens overjoyed by India's 10-wicket victory over England

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Feb 25, 2021, 08.03 PM(IST)

Netizens overjoyed by India's 10-wicket thumping over England Photograph:( Twitter )

Twitteratis reacted to India's massive win over England. While most of them congratulated Team India for the win, there were few who questioned the pitch and the length of the match. 

India go 2-1 up in the four-match series after beating England by 10 wickets at the brand new Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. 

ALSO READ: Axar-Ashwin bamboozle England as India win pink-ball Test by 10 wickets

Take a look at some of the reactions on social media: 

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also congratulated Team India for the win. 

This is for the second time that Team India have beaten a team within the first two days of a 5-day match. Before this, India defeated Afghanistan within two days in 2018. 

Ashwin and Axar bowled 30 overs in tandem and picked up nine wickets. Washington Sundar was given his first over of the match and the youngster scalped a wicket in his fourth delivery to bundle out England for just 81.

With a target of 49 onboard, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played their strokes and finished the match in the third innings of Day 2.

India, with the thumping win, take a 2-1 lead into the four-Test series and will be looking to wrap up the series and a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final when they take the field for the fourth Test at the same venue, starting from March 4. 

