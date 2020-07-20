Netizens laud Ben Stokes' power-hitting as England set West Indies 312 to win second Test

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 20, 2020, 05.17 PM(IST)

Ben Stokes hits out as England set West Indies 312 to win second Test Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

Ben Stokes has played a major role in both innings, he scored 176 runs in the first innings helping England declare at 469-9. 

Ben Stokes' power-hitting helped England set a target of 312 for the West Indies at Old Trafford on Day 5 of the second test. 

The star all-rounder promoted himself to open the innings for the hosts. Stokes scored 78 runs in just 57 balls and his innings included four fours and three sixes taking the total score to 129/3 declared in their second innings. 

England will plan to scalp all wickets before the day ends, however, if the West Indies, who won the first Test at Southampton by four wickets, avoid defeat they will retain the Wisden Trophy following a 2-1 series victory over England in the Caribbean last year.

Netizens lauded Stokes' impressive knock. 

