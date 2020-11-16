Netherlands cricketer Paul Van Meekeren delivering Uber Eats, bemoans T20 World Cup rescheduling

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a deep impact in the entire world and the world of sport is not any exception. Dutch cricketer Paul van Meekerene has revealed that in a bid to get through the winter, he is working for Uber Eats as a delivery boy. Van Meekerene would have been in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup, which was earlier scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15. But it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left a major financial impact while disrupting lives of many.

The Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Scotland, Namibia and Oman, apart from the other top 10 teams, had qualified for the T20 World Cup and were impacted by the postponement of the tournament.

As the next major international tournament in the world of cricket is slated to be held in late 2021, Paul van Meekeren doesn’t have any cricket to play to make ends meet. Hence, he is working as a delivery boy for Uber Eats.

“Should’ve been playing cricket today now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people,” wrote Paul van Meekeren.

Van Meekeren made his international debut for the Netherland against Kenya in 2013 and played five ODIs and 41 T20Is for his nation while also representing Somerset in County cricket.

India is set to host T20 World Cup in 2021 and van Meekeren is in contention to be a part of the Netherlands contingent. Without a big break, the T20 World Cup next return on 2021 in Australia.

The ICC World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be hosted by India in October-November 2021 with the final scheduled on November 14. The 2022 edition will be hosted by Australia in the same months with final slated for November 13.

