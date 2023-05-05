Neeraj Chopra's title defence in Diamond League: All you need to know about javelin star's event in Doha

India's Tokyo Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to return to action on Friday (May 05). The superstar javelin star will kickoff his 2024 Paris Olympic preparations as he takes part in the Diamond League, in Doha, on Friday evening. He will headline the event comprising Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

The 25-year-old Neeraj will return to action for the first time since his Diamond Trophy triumph in Zurich last year. In Zurich, he scripted history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the Diamond Trophy with an impressive 87.44m throw.

Thus, Neeraj will hope to replicate the same this time around. However, it won't be easy as he is returning after a long gap.

"Doha is famous for 90m throws and hopefully tomorrow will be a great result for all," Neeraj said on the eve of the Doha Diamond League, acknowledging the greatness and significance of the event and venue.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NEERAJ CHOPRA-STARRER DIAMOND LEAGUE EVENT 2023

When will the men's javelin event at Diamond League be held?

It is to be noted that the men's javelin event at Doha Diamond League will start at 7:44 pm local time and 10:14 pm IST.

How can I watch the proceedings of the Diamond League live?