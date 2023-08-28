Neeraj Chopra's GOLDEN throw at World Athletics Championships breaks internet - TOP REACTIONS

Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday, August 27 after becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Chopra, the ace javelin thrower, marked a distance of 88.17 metres in his second attempt to secure the yellow metal, going one up from his silver medal in the same event during last edition in Eugene.

As soon as Neeraj made the throw, he knew it would be good enough and celebrated in iconic fashion, turning back before javelin hits ground and throwing arms in air. The final round, however, didn't start as Chopra would have wanted after he fouled on his first attempt. The reigning world no. 1 and Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist then came back strongly to produce the best throw of the night.

The athlete got the praise from all over the country with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the wishes and calling Neeraj a 'symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world.'. Here are some of the tweets posted by Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar and other famous people on Neeraj's win:

The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023

Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar.



— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2023

Congratulations to the New World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Entire nation is proud of you for scripting history by winning first ever gold for Indian athletics in the World Championship.#NeerajChopra — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 27, 2023

Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all. Congratulations, World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 ! 🥇 India shines brighter with stars like you. 🇮🇳 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 28, 2023

India's first-ever gold🥇at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It's a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent 🇮🇳. @Neeraj_chopra1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2023

Apart from Neeraj, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also had an impressive show on display as he clinched a silver medal with a throw of 87.82 metres on his third attempt. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with an 86.67 metre throw.

With his latest win, Neeraj now has twice the number of medals India had so far in the World Athletics. Besides his two medals, long-jumper Anju Bobby George is the only one to win a World Athletics medal - a bronze in 2003 Paris edition.

Chopra also did a heartwarming act by inviting Pakistan's Nadeem for the ceremonial photoshoot when the latter was without the flag. The Asian athletes then shared the Indian flag with him in a heartfelt moment.

