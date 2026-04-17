/Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil allege harassment by javelin coach Naval Singh; demand strict action from SAI: Report

Multiple elite Indian athletes have accused javelin coach Naval Singh of mental harassment and abusive behaviour, prompting a formal complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, and other top athletes have raised serious concerns about Singh’s conduct, including repeated verbal abuse and intimidation. The complaint was submitted on April 10 after earlier discussions with SAI and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) officials failed to resolve the issue.

Sumit Antil said, “I have always been a clean athlete and I don’t want to be part of any controversy. I tried to explain to him (coach Naval Singh) multiple times, but this is not the first time. It has gone beyond my patience level,” he was quoted saying to The Bridge. He further alleged, "He gets drunk and sends random recordings abusing us and dragging our families in it. He tends to behave this way when competitions approach.”

WION has access to the emails. Antil revealed that he had earlier approached SAI officials for intervention. "I approached SAI Deputy Director Arunlal and the CEO of TOPS [Nash Johal]. They initially tried to resolve the matter through a compromise, but this time I was not going to let it pass," he was quoted as saying.

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He added, "I may be the first to speak up, but there are many who have silently endured this.” In his written complaint, Antil detailed prolonged harassment. "Over a prolonged period, I have personally experienced repeated instances of verbal abuse, humiliation, and mental harassment under his conduct," he wrote. He further wrote, "The language used has been extremely degrading, not only towards athletes but also towards our families, including deeply disrespectful remarks about our mothers and even about athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh and Sandeep Chaudhary."

Antil also alleged that Singh appeared intoxicated during training sessions, creating an unsafe environment. “Additionally, threats related to misuse of authority, including false allegations, have caused fear among athletes. I have already raised this issue through formal discussions with the CEO of TOPS in the presence of SDO Para and other officials," he wrote. Highlighting the mental toll, Antil added, “This ongoing situation has severely affected my mental well-being, dignity and sense of safety. I feel deeply distressed that despite giving my best for the country, I am subjected to such an environment. I am ready to submit audio evidence and fully cooperate in any investigation."

Here's what Neeraj Chopra had to say

Neeraj Chopra backed the complaint, saying in his communication, “I stand in full agreement with my fellow athletes and strongly demand strict action in this matter.” He added, “I write this as an athlete who has had the honour of representing India at both national and international levels, and who firmly believes that sport must uphold dignity, discipline, and respect. The statements made by coach Naval Singh are not just inappropriate, they are disgraceful."

Chopra also called for immediate action. “Abusive language directed at me, my family, and fellow athletes cross every boundary of professionalism and basic human decency. I am shocked and disappointed to hear such derogatory comments. This kind of behaviour from a person in authority is intolerable and brings disrepute to the sporting system as a whole," he wrote. He further urged authorities, "I urge the Sports Authority of India to take immediate and decisive action. There must be clear consequences for such conduct, along with strict accountability, to ensure that no athlete has to endure this kind of behavior again. Our athletes deserve professionalism, respect, and a system that protects them, not one that tolerates misconduct. I expect this issue to be addressed with the seriousness it demands."

Other athletes join the chorus

Support for the complaint also came from Arjuna awardee Sandeep Chaudhary. "I would like to formally bring to your notice that I have also experienced instances of inappropriate, abusive and unprofessional behaviour from coach Naval Singh. On multiple occasions, the conduct has included derogatory language and offensive remarks, even extending towards my family, which is deeply unacceptable," he wrote.

Navdeep Singh echoed similar concerns. "I have also faced instances of abusive, derogatory and highly inappropriate behaviour from coach Naval Singh, including offensive remarks directed towards my family. I fully support the concerns raised, as this reflects a consistent pattern of misconduct that has negatively impacted the dignity, mental well-being and overall environment for athletes," he said.

Despite multiple complaints, Antil claimed no action has been taken so far. Speaking to The Bridge, he said, “There has been no satisfactory response from SAI despite multiple follow ups.” He added, “There's no action taken even when Neeraj and I have complained. What would junior athletes have to go through?” Antil further said, "I'm seriously shocked that no official is able to respond to it despite complaints from top athletes."