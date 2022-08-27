Neeraj Chopra opens up about the injury that could have halted his season

Although Neeraj Chora recently shone brightly, etching his name in athletics folklore by becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League, it all could have turned out extremely differently had he been sidelined due to the injury that he suffered earlier this year.

He recently revealed that he had suffered a groin injury, which forced him to pull out of the Commonwealth Games, which resulted in him doubting his fitness level for the rest of the season.

However, after a successful period of rehabilitation that included a trip to Germany, he seemingly built up the confidence and faith in his body to compete in the Diamond League, which he went on to win.

"I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to the groin injury, and I felt that I will have to end the season. But there wasn't much pain, so I had the belief that I will recover before the tournament (Diamond League in Lausanne)."

"I made some good throws in the training and was feeling well; hence we made the decision to compete here. I did my rehab in Germany with my coach and physio Ishaan Marwaha."

"It went really well. I had very limited time to prepare but proper planning in rehab helped me recover quickly. This win is very important for our country," said the ace javelin thrower.

Chopra clinched the top spot in the prestigious Diamond League with an 89.08m throw in his first attempt. He subsequently declared that he is well and truly on his way to breaching the 90-metre mark in active competition.

Considering how Chopra laid claim to the runner-up position in the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year by registering a 89.94m throw, it is only a matter of time before he goes past the coveted 90-metre mark.