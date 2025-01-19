India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot. The athlete shared the news of his marriage through a social media post on his official X and Instagram accounts on Sunday (Jan 19). The 27-year-old most recently won a silver medal for India in Paris Olympics 2024 - his second consecutive medal in the event in as many Olympic games.

Advertisment

"Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," wrote Chopra in the caption of his social media posts along with a few pictures from the ceremony. From the pics, it is understood that Chopra married Himani in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family involved. Have a look at the post below:

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏



Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.



नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

Who is Neeraj's wife Himani

Advertisment

Chopra shared his wife's name - Himani - in the social media posts. She is a tennis player and is currently studying in the USA. She is an alma mater of Little Angels School, Sonipat, after which she studied in Delhi University's Miranda House College for a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Physical Education, as reported by news outlet the Hindu.

She is currently studying at McCormack Isenberg School of Management, pursuing a degree in Masters in Science in sports management and administration. Himani also manages Amherst College's women's tennis team as a graduate assistant and is responsible for training, scheduling, recruiting, etc, the Hindu report further said.

Advertisment

Chopra's uncle Bhim confirmed to news agency PTI that the marriage took place two days ago (Jan 17) in India, and the couple has now left for the honeymoon.

“Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can’t tell the place where it took place,” Bhim told PTI. “The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that.”