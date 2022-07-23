Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships live streaming: When and where to watch in India?

Neeraj Chopra will start as one of the favourites for the elsuive gold medal in the javelin throw final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 on Sunday (July 23). Chopra had qulaified for the final a dominant fashion after topping Group A in the qualification round. He was right on the money with his very first throw of 88.39m in the qualification round to enter the final.

Chopra will be looking to create history in Oregon, USA on Sunday when he takes part in the final at the World Athletics Championships. The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has aready delivered some brilliant performances so far this season and will be hoping to continue his stellar run at the World Championships on Sunday.

While many are backing Choprs to return home with the gold medal, he is set to face stiff competition from current world champion Anderson Peters. Chopra will be hoping to stay close to the 90m-mark to stand a chance to finish on top of the podium.

Besides Chopra, India's Rohit Yadav will also be seen in action during the final after making the cut in top 12 from the qualification round earlier this week. Here is all you need to know about the javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022 where Chopra will be competing on Sunday.

What time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships featuring Neeraj Chopra wil begin at around 7:05 AM IST on Sunday (July 24).

Where will the Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 be played?

The javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships featuring Neeraj Chopra will be played at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon in USA.

Which channel in India will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

How to catch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 can be live streamed in India on the Sony LIV app.

