Neeraj Chopra ends season citing 'packed schedule and bout of illness', vows for more success in 2022

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra has become the darling of the nation ever since he won India its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics during the Tokyo Games, in Japan. However, the 23-year-old javelin thrower has decided to end his 2021 season citing 'packed schedule and bout of illness'.

The Olympic gold medallist took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post, revealing his decision. He wrote, "The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo....therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games."

He added, "Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all. I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come."

Following Neeraj's golden run in Tokyo 2020, the youngster has been flooded with interviews and various other commitments, leaving him completely exhausted. For the unversed, he also suffered a bout of illness since his return to India, prompting him to end his 2021 season.

The youngster would be highly motivated following his memorable show in his first-ever Olympic appearance. He will now be desperate to move ahead in a similar stead and triumph over all the challenges that await him in 2022.