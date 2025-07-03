Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All you need to know about India’s first-ever international javelin tournament

In a defining milestone for Indian sports, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, the country’s first-ever international javelin competition, is all set to unfold at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday (July 5). This historic event, co-organised by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India, marks a major leap forward for Indian athletics.

With the prestigious World Athletics Gold level status, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will not only showcase top global talent but also place India on the international athletics map. Honoring the remarkable achievement of Neeraj Chopra, whose golden journey continues to inspire millions, the landmark event is a celebration of a movement that shapes the future of Indian sport.

Here’s everything you need to know about the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic:

About the tournament: Co-organised by JSW Sports and Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, the competition is sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India. Uniting world champions, Olympic medalists and elite throwers from across the globe, this World Athletics Gold level event aims to elevate the standards of track and field in India.

Date: July 5, 2025

Time: 7pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to buy tickets?

Ticket are available on District By Zomato with prices ranging from INR 299 to INR 9,999, ensuring accessibility for all fans.

Link to buy tickets: https://www.district.in/events/neeraj-chopra-classic-2025-may24-2025-buy-tickets

Where to watch?

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2

OTT platform: JioHotstar

List of participants:

International contingent:

Thomas Rohler (Germany): Germany’s Thomas Rohler is 2016 Olympics champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats. His personal best is 93.90m.

Germany’s Thomas Rohler is 2016 Olympics champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats. His personal best is 93.90m. Julius Yego (Kenya): The Kenyan athlete Yego, who is a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has been trailblazing javelin’s rise in Africa. His personal best is 92.72m.

The Kenyan athlete Yego, who is a 2015 World champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has been trailblazing javelin’s rise in Africa. His personal best is 92.72m. Curtis Thompson (USA): Curtis Thompson is top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023) and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m.

Curtis Thompson is top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023) and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m. Martin Konecny (Czech Republic): Martin Konecny is a 27-year-old javelin thrower from the Czech Republic. He has established himself as a competitive athlete in the javelin, with his personal best record being 80.59 meters, achieved in 2025. Konecny has participated in various international competitions, including the European Athletics Championships where he qualified for the final in 2022, finishing in 12th place. He is a notable figure in Czech javelin throwing and has been consistently among the top performers in his country.

Martin Konecny is a 27-year-old javelin thrower from the Czech Republic. He has established himself as a competitive athlete in the javelin, with his personal best record being 80.59 meters, achieved in 2025. Konecny has participated in various international competitions, including the European Athletics Championships where he qualified for the final in 2022, finishing in 12th place. He is a notable figure in Czech javelin throwing and has been consistently among the top performers in his country. Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships across various age categories. His personal best is 86.62m.

A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships across various age categories. His personal best is 86.62m. Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage recently set a new national record and claimed gold at the Asian Throwing Championships last year. His personal best is 85.45m.

A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage recently set a new national record and claimed gold at the Asian Throwing Championships last year. His personal best is 85.45m. Cyprian Mrzygłod (Poland): The 27-year-old Polish athlete, Cyprian is European U23 champion, winning the gold medal in 2019. His personal best is 85.92 metres set in Kuortane this year.

Indian contingent: