/Neeraj Chopra back in action; to compete at Doha Diamond League 2026

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League on Jun 19, ending a nearly nine-month injury layoff. The comeback will also reduce concerns over his long-term fitness. The 28-year-old has not competed since the World Athletics Championships in September last year, where he placed eighth after having a back injury and this issue forced him to miss several competitions over the following months and raised doubts about his participation in Doha.

The announcement comes shortly after Chopra was conditionally included in India’s athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games, scheduled for Jul and Aug. His selection, however, depends on meeting the qualifying mark of 82.61m set by the Athletics Federation of India.

Speaking during a virtual media interaction on Sunday, AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said Chopra had requested the opportunity to compete in a couple of events before the Commonwealth Games and would be considered for selection if he achieved the required standard.

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“Neeraj has requested that he participate in a couple of competitions before the Commonwealth Games. If he achieves his qualifying standard, he has also requested to be selected. Neeraj would participate in a couple of international meets before the Commonwealth Games,"AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said.

The 28-year-old is currently attending a 47-day off-season training camp in Bienne, working alongside his long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha and coach Jai Choudhary.

Doha holds special significance for Chopra. At the same venue last year, he produced a landmark performance by becoming the first Indian to cross the 90m mark in men’s javelin, setting a national record of 90.23m.