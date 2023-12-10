LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana Pacers in maiden in-season tournament final

Las Vegas, USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
main img

Lakers' LeBron James during the game (Source: @Lakers) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

For the Lakers, Davis scored a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds to go with 5 assists. LeBron also scored a double-double of his own, scoring 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with 3 assists.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers over the Indiana Pacers to win the maiden NBA in-season tournament on Saturday (Dec. 9). Both, James and Davis scored in double digits as the Lakers beat the Pacers 123-109 to clinch the final.

The game started at a frantic pace as the first quarter saw both teams scoring a total of 63 points. The Lakers, however, took a five-point lead by outscoring Indiana 34-29 in the first 12 minutes. The Pacers caught up with Los Angeles in the second quarter, scoring 31 points, same as the Lakers.

trending now

Indiana, however, still trailed by five points going into the halftime. Come second half, the pace of the game went slow as the teams scored in 20s. The Lakers, nonetheless, grew their lead to eight points as they outscored the Pacers 25-22 in the third quarter. 

The Pacers tried their heart out in the final 12 minutes but could score only 27 points against the Lakers' 33, eventually conceding the game by 14 points.

For the Lakers, Davis scored a double-double with 41 points and 20 rebounds to go with 6 assists. LeBron also scored a double-double of his own, scoring 24 points and 11 rebounds to go with 4 assists. The duo did bulk of the scoring while Austin Reaves (28 points), D'Angelo Russell (13 points) and Cam Reddish (9) also chipped in with handy points.

For the Pacers, point guard Tyrese Haliburton scored a double-double of 20 points and 11 assists. Apart from him Myles Turner scored 10 points, Obin Toppin scored 13, Bennedict Mathurin was handy with 20 points, Aaron Nesmith scored 15 and Isaiah Jackson chipped in with 10 points.

More to follow...

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers set for historic face-off in NBA in-season tournament final

LeBron James fires Los Angeles Lakers into maiden NBA in-season tournament final with star show

Upstart Indiana Pacers topple Milwaukee Bucks to storm into NBA Cup final