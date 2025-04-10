National Basketball Association (NBA) great LeBron James is getting turned into a doll. Mattel announced Wednesday (Apr 9) that the veteran player has been selected as the first 'Kenbassador' for "positive impact on culture, style and community."

LeBron's figurine is based on iconic Barbie-Ken model which is priced at $75 and to be made available at selected Target stores as well as online through Target.com, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel creations from Monday (Apr 14) onwards.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me, but also showed me what's possible through hard work and dedication," James said about the moment in a news release. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

"We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential," Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, said.

LeBron, also made a quirky comment on his doll figurine's physique and said: "I mean, he might need to do a little lifting. Legs look a little skinny. Little fraily little fellow. Nah, that's dope."

James is considered one of the greatest players ever to play in the NBA and holds the record of most points in history with 42,170 regular season points.

The 2003 NBA draft round 1 pick 1 has played for three teams in the league - Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-2010, 2014-2018), Miami Heat (2010-2014) and LA Lakers (2018-present).

He has four NBA Championships to his name - in 2012 and 13 with the Cavs, 2016 with the Heat and 2020 with the Lakers.