NBA West Finals: Murray drops 37 as Nuggets beat Lakers 119-108 to take 3-0 lead
A 13-4 run in 4Q gave Denver Nuggets another win as they beat Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 at crypto.com arena to take a 3-0 lead in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.
Jamal Murray dropped 37 points in the game with Nikola Jokic scoring 24 and Michael Porter Jr. getting a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds as Denver take themselves to one-game distance from NBA Championship series.
Murray shines bright in 1Q
Jamal Murray dropped 17 points in the first quarter with three rebounds and was 8 of 10 in field goals including a three-pointer as the Nuggets got a 12-point lead. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis scored nine and LeBron scored five as they scored 20 points against Denver's 32.
Lakers charge in 2Q
Los Angeles came charging in 2Q with a 14-6 run before they ran into Jamal Murray again who added his first nine points of the quarter with three 3Ps. The Nuggets star scored 13 points in total in 2Q to reach 30 by half-time. For the Lakers, Austin Reeves reached 15 points and so did Anthony Davis along with 11 rebounds to notch up a double-double. The game moved at frantic pace with a last-minute assist by Murray kept Nuggets ahead by three points even though Lakers dropped 35 points against Denver's 26.
Neck-to-neck in 3Q
Anthony Davis scored six of the first eight points for the Lakers as they matched Denver's eight points early in the 3Q to keep the deficit at three points. Los Angeles guard Austin Reeves also joined the party as his three helped the Lakers drew level with Nuggets at 71 points each.
Denver's guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then exploded for 11 points as Denver threatened to ran away with the game in 3Q but LeBron James back-to-back threes in the last couple of minutes kept Denver's lead to just two points with the box score reading 84-82.
Lakers lead early in 4Q
Rui Hachimura's three took Lakers past Denver for the first time in the game since they were ahead 9-7 in 1Q. He dropped another three to take the Lakers ahead once more after Denver came back to erase the one-point deficit. Two three points by Jeff Green and Bruce Brown then gave Denver a five-point advantage with seven minutes to go and Murray's three made it a 9-0 run for the Nuggets.
The run eventually went to 13 and the Lakers just couldn't come back from there as Denver scored 35 points in the quarter against Los Angeles' 26.
