NBA West Finals: Murray drops 37 as Nuggets beat Lakers 119-108 to take 3-0 lead

A 13-4 run in 4Q gave Denver Nuggets another win as they beat Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 at crypto.com arena to take a 3-0 lead in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

Jamal Murray dropped 37 points in the game with Nikola Jokic scoring 24 and Michael Porter Jr. getting a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds as Denver take themselves to one-game distance from NBA Championship series.

Murray shines bright in 1Q

Jamal Murray dropped 17 points in the first quarter with three rebounds and was 8 of 10 in field goals including a three-pointer as the Nuggets got a 12-point lead. For the Lakers, Anthony Davis scored nine and LeBron scored five as they scored 20 points against Denver's 32.

Lakers charge in 2Q

Los Angeles came charging in 2Q with a 14-6 run before they ran into Jamal Murray again who added his first nine points of the quarter with three 3Ps. The Nuggets star scored 13 points in total in 2Q to reach 30 by half-time. For the Lakers, Austin Reeves reached 15 points and so did Anthony Davis along with 11 rebounds to notch up a double-double. The game moved at frantic pace with a last-minute assist by Murray kept Nuggets ahead by three points even though Lakers dropped 35 points against Denver's 26.