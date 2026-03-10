/NBA's Atlanta Hawks wanted to celebrate a STRIP CLUB. Here's what league said about it

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has stepped in and cancelled Atlanta Hawks' tribute plans for the city's famed Magic City Strip Club. The decision was announced by the league commissioner Adam Silver in a statement citing concerns by various stakeholders. The Hawks had announced last month that they would celebrate the Magic City Stip Club - “iconic cultural institution” of the city - with a tribute including food, especially with the club’s famous lemon pepper wings, live music performance by Atlanta's native artist T1 and exclusie merchandise as well. The franchise, in a statement of their own, expressed disappointment about NBA decision to call off the celebration.

Why NBA canceled Atlanta Hawks' collaboration with Magic City Strip Club

As soon as the Hawks announced the plan to celebrated the famous club, concerns were raised by many including San Antonio Spurs' Luke Kornet who said the collaboration "would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Al Horford, who has played nine seasons with the Hawks in the past, also opined on the matter by captioning his letter with "Well said Luke," to Kornet's post.

In a statement issued by the NBA, commissioner Sliver, after discussing the matter with the franchise, said: "While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community."

Why did Hawks choose to pay tribute to a strip club?

The Hawks, while annoucing the plan intially, called the Magic Strip Club an 'iconic cultural institution' of the city. In the past, rappers Drake, Quavo and 2 Chainz have praised the club for its impact on music and celebrity culture. The strip club also has a five-part docuseries that explored exploring its history and impact in Black hip-hop culture. The douseries had Hawks' principal owner Jami Gertz as one of the producers as well.

"The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture," Gertz had said during the initial announcement. Iconic players like Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal have also visited the club in the past while Major League Soccer's Atlanta United celebrated its 2018 title at the same place.

What Hawks said after NBA calling off the celebration?