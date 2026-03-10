'Training with ChatGPT': How Artificial Intelligence helped Ukraine athlete win silver at Winter Paralympics

Ukraine's Maksym Murashkovskyi, who is currently competing in the ongoing Winter Paralympics in Milan-Cortina in Italy, has thanked artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT after winning the silver medal. Murashkovskyi won his medal in men's individual vision impaired biathlon event on Sunday (Mar 8). The integration of artificiall intelligence in regular life has been increasing each day and the sports coaching seems the new field it would have an impact on. Should the coaches be worried about their job as is the case often with AI starting to have an impact in a field, Murashkovskyi said there's still time to go for that.

How ChatGPT helped Ukraine athlete win silver medal in Winter Paralympics?

ChatGPT has definitely help users with multiple things and Murashkovskyi discovered that it could help with his training plan as well. Speaking after winning the silver in the vision impaired biathlon event on Sunday (Mar 8), the Ukrainian athlete said: "For the past six months, I have been training with ChatGPT. It was not only tactics. It was half of my training plan, motivation, etcetera. So it was a huge volume of all of my training. I used it as a psychologist, coach and, sometimes, as a doctor."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Asked for the reason behind using AI in for this training, the 25-year-old said he wanted to do more that “classical training, as I've always done, with humans.”

What is a biathlon event?

The event comprises two sports - skiing through a cross-country trail and target shooting. It is played under three categories: vision impairment, standing and sitting for both men's and women's categories.

Will AI be taking over coaching jobs?

While AI platforms like ChatGPT can certainly help with training programs, drills, etc, it cannot impart wisdom a coach has gained through years of experience by playing a game in different situations acorss different parts of a country or the world. A coach will remain important for athletes, at least for the time being, thinks Murashkovskyi.