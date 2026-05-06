/NBA Playoffs | 'Goaltending uncalled': Wolves question Wembanyama's record 12 blocks in Game 1 of conference semis

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the first game of conference semi-final series in NBA playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday (May 5) but questioned Victor Wembanyama's blocking. The Spurs star managed a playoff record 12 blocks in Game 1 of best-of-seven series which the Wolves won by barest of margin as the final tally read 104-102. Wolves coach Chris Finch also questioned refereeing in the game and so did Wembanyama's French teammate Rudy Gobert who plays for Minnesota in the NBA.

Were Wembanyama's blocks legit vs Wolves?

The Wolves trailed in two of the first three quarters of the game against the Spurs but managed to outscore San Antonio in the final 12 minutes to come out triumphant. That would not have been the case if, according to Minnesota coach Finch, Wembanyama's blocks were properly judged.

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"To me, it’s a little alarming that none of them were called. Here’s a generational shot blocker … and there’s no heightened awareness that these blocks could be goaltends? The third possession of the game is a goaltend. A clear, obvious one. So let’s just say there were four [violations], that’s eight points. You know the value of eight points in an NBA game? It’s massive. That means 33% of his blocks were goaltending uncalled. If I were to give you a 33% raise, you’d like that, right? It’s a huge number," said Finch after the narrow win.

Gobert also sided with his coach against his France teammate and said: "He fouled me on the first one. But if you look at them, probably three or four [goaltends]."

How Timberwolves managed to win?

Minnesota scored 24 points in 1Q against Spurs' 23. In the next two quarters, the Timberwolves managed 21 and 24, respectively and the Spurs scored 22 and 27 points. Trailing by three points going into the final 12 minutes, Minnesota scored 35 points against San Antonio's 30 and won the game by two points.