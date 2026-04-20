/NBA Playoffs: Thunder, Celtics start with a win but Pistons lose to Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics launched their NBA playoff campaigns with big wins on Sunday as Orlando shocked the Detroit Pistons. The Thunder, trying to become the first team since Golden State in 2017 and 2018 to repeat as champions, routed the Phoenix Suns 119-84. The Celtics, seeded second in the Eastern Conference behind Detroit, dominated the Philadelphia 76ers 123-91, but the Pistons trailed all the way in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP, scored 25 points, connecting on just five of 18 from the field but drilling 15 of his 17 free throw attempts for Oklahoma City.

He added seven assists and two blocked shots before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

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Jalen Williams added 22 points and Chet Holmgren scored 16 for the Thunder, who wasted no time in seizing control in game one of their best-of-seven Western Conference series in front of a revved-up crowd at the Paycom Center.

Devin Booker scored 23 points for Phoenix but the Suns, who scraped through the play-in to claim the Western Conference eighth seed, were largely helpless against a Thunder team that amassed the best record in the league with 64 regular-season wins.

"It was a great defensive performance," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "I thought the guys were really competitive, played on a string, great communication, covered for each other. (It) wasn't perfect, but we had each other's backs.

"We forced them to earn everything."

While the well-rested Thunder came out firing, the Pistons looked rusty after having a week off and the Magic, who beat Charlotte on Friday to secure their playoff spot, took full advantage.

Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Franz Wagner scored 11 of his 19 in the fourth quarter as the Magic withstood a 39-point performance from Pistons star Cade Cunningham.

Detroit trailed by as many as 13 in the first quarter and by 11 early in the third. A Cunningham three-pointer tied it with 7:04 left in the third, but the Magic pulled away again.

"I liked our composure the whole game, our energy," Wagner said after the Magic handed the Pistons an 11th straight home playoff defeat, a skid dating back to 2008.

'Incredible feeling'

In Boston, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 51 points as the Celtics led wire to wire against the Sixers, who have lost their last six post-season series against Boston.

Tatum led the charge, racking up 21 of his 25 points in the first half. Brown poured in 16 of his 26 in the third quarter alone.

"It's an incredible feeling," said Tatum, whose unexpected late-season return from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in last year's playoffs has plenty of pundits picking Boston, not Detroit, to emerge from the East.

"Not too long ago I wasn't even sure if I was going to be able to play this season, let alone get an opportunity to play in the playoffs," Tatum said.