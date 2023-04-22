NBA Playoffs 2023: Celtics vs Hawks, Knicks vs Cavs, Nuggets vs Wolves highlights, scored, results and recap

The NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 1 is in full swing with the Hawks making a comeback against the Celtics in Game 3 while the Denver Nuggets showing no signs of slowdown. The Nuggets won Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and in the Knicks vs the Cavaliers, New York took a 2-1 lead.

The next game would be the last for the Timberwolves if they don't win it but the Hawks have given themselves a breather after winning Game 3. The Knicks vs Cavs series, however, is turning out to be a see-saw affair with each team winning the alternative game so far. Here are the full recap, scores and results of all the games:

Celtics vs Hawks

The Celtics started out the game in full flow as they took a lead of four points at the end of first quarter with the scoreboard reading 37-33 in their favour. The Hawks, however, came back strongly in the second quarter as they not only erased the four-point deficit but took a seven points lead as well.

Trae Young put up 32 points with 9 assists to help Atlanta win Game 3! This tough late-game floater is tonight's X-Factor Moment 👀#HisenseXFactor | @Hisense_USA pic.twitter.com/W65wlh8wp8 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023 ×

The third quarter was equal with both the teams scoring 26 points each but Boston was under pressure clearly for not being able to cut down the deficit. The fourth quarter tilted in the Hawks' favor with a score of 30-29 and Atlanta eventually won the game 130-122.

For the Hawks, Trae Young scored magnificent 32 points while Dejounte Murray ably helped him with 25. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum top scored with 29 points while Marcus Smart dropped 24. Even though the Celtics lost Game 3, they still hold a 2-1 lead in the seven-game series.

Knicks vs Cavaliers

Game 3 of NBA Playoffs Round 1 lived up to its billing and the Knicks didn't disappoint their fans with the win against the Cavaliers. The series stands at 2-1 with each team winning alternatively. Going by the trend, New York should win it in Game 7 but that's too far as of now.

Jalen Brunson leads the @nyknicks to victory in Game 3 with 21 PTS, 6 AST, and 2 STL!



🏀 CLE/NYK Game 4, Sunday, 1pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/rvtL0Z7MOq — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023 ×

Coming to the game, the first quarter stood equal with both the teams scoring just 17 points each. Come second quarter, the Knicks ran away, scoring 13 more than the Cavs' 15. Cleveland then could never erase the deficit as the second half saw them scoring four and three points less in the third and fourth quarter, respectively against the Knicks' 27 in each quarter.

For New York, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points while Josh Hart chipped in with 13 as the Knicks beat the Cavs 99-79. For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell top scored in the game with 22 points but in vain.

Nuggets vs Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets are looking like a team with a mission, leaving nothing to a chance. Currently, they have a 3-0 lead in the seven-game series against the Timberwolves and the Wolves are just looking very very timid. The game, however, started on a promising note with both the teams scoring 28 points each. The same scenario was in third quarter as well with both the teams scoring 33 points each.

Anthony Edwards shines in Game 3 ✨



36 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL



DEN/MIN Game 4, Sunday, 9:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/ouSbSmfPxt — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023 ×

In the second and fourth quarter, though, the Nuggets outscored the Wolves 33-27 and 26-33, respectively and won the game 120-111. For Denver, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points while Nikola Jokic managed a triple-double 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds - his seventh in the playoffs. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards scored 36 points and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27.

The next game would be the last for the Wolves if they don't win it and if they do, well, they'd still have to win all of the games in Round 1 to make it to the next round.

