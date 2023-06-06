NBA: Phoenix Suns to hire Jazz front office executive David Fizdale as assistant coach

The Phoenix Suns are all set to hire Utah Jazz's associate general manager David Fizdale as an assistant coach. The developments were told to ESPN by sources, who said that the front office executive is being offered a substantial money in the deal.

Fizdale would join the staff with associate head coach Kevin Young, whom the Suns made the NBA's highest-paid assistant with a $2 million-plus per year salary. And, this was done before making the commitment, a substantially big financial commitment to Fizdale.

The Suns made the move to support their new head coach veteran Frank Vogel whom they hired after firing Monty Williams. As for this NBA history, Fitzdale has been with the New York Knicks in head coach capacity and with the Memphis Grizzlies for some time in head coach capacity for part of four seasons which also included a Western Conference playoff berth as well. He is overall 71-134 as a head coach.

Fitzdale has also spent eight years as an assistant coach where he was part of the two championship seasons. He also had spent 2011-12 season as an assistant to Vogel at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The sources also informed ESPN that the Jazz were very interested in keeping Fitzdale in Utah where he had made instant impact after joining in June last year. The financial consideration, however, proved too much for Utah and so did the chance to coach stalwarts Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Notably, the Suns, who were exited this postseason without making it to the West Finals, are a strong contender for conference title next year.



