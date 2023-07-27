NBA: No further update from LeBron and family on son Bronny James' health after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered a shocking cardiac arrest on Monday (July 24). The development spread like wildfire and sent shockwaves to the entire sporting fraternity. The incident took place when Bronny was engaged in basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California. On Tuesday (July 25), it was revealed that LeBron's son was in stable condition and will undergo more tests in the upcoming days to determine the cause before he can be discharged. However, two days after the attack, there has been no further update from his family.

After the frightening episode, Bronny's 16-year-old brother, Bryce, shared a photo of the two on his Instagram story, with a heart emoticon. It is to be noted that even Bryce James is a top basketball prospect, having already received Division I scholarship offers. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Bronny is gearing up for a successful career in the sport which has been further popularised by his father LeBron. In the past, LeBron has often claimed that he hopes to play in the NBA along with Bronny for, at least, one year before he steps aside.

Bronny cannot join the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. Thus, the 38-year-old LeBron would be entering his 22nd NBA season at that point -- which will make him at par with Vince Carter for the longest career in league history. Thus, LeBron will be eager to stretch his career further to play with his son. "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year," James had stated.

For Bronny, it remains to be seen how quickly he recovers from this horrific episode and whether it impacts his playing career in any way. For now, his recovery his important as it will take him some time to return to the court.

