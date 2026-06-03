/NBA Finals 2026: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks. Check schedule, start time, live streaming and teams

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will face off in the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday (June 4), with both franchises aiming to end lengthy championship droughts. Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. The franchise last appeared on basketball's biggest stage when it defeated LeBron James and the Miami Heat to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Knicks are back in the Finals for the first time since 1999, when they also faced the Spurs. New York is seeking its first NBA championship since 1973, ending a 53-year wait for the title. The matchup guarantees that the NBA will crown a different champion for the eighth consecutive season, highlighting the league's growing competitive balance.

How do the teams reach the Finals?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

San Antonio booked its place in the Finals after staging a stunning comeback from a 3-2 series deficit to eliminate defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Knicks enjoyed a smoother path, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. New York enters the championship series riding an 11-game winning streak.

Projected starting lineups

New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), OG Anunoby (SF), Josh Hart (PF), Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (PG), De'Aaron Fox (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Julian Champagnie (PF), Victor Wembanyama (C)

What is the format in the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals will be played in a best-of-seven format. As the higher-seeded team, the Spurs will host Games 1, 2, 5, and, if necessary, Game 7 at Frost Bank Center. Games 3, 4, and, if necessary, Game 6 will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York.

NBA Finals 2026 schedule (IST)

Game 1: Knicks vs Spurs – June 4, 6:00 AM

Game 2: Knicks vs Spurs – June 6, 6:00 AM

Game 3: Spurs vs Knicks – June 9, 6:00 AM

Game 4: Spurs vs Knicks – June 11, 6:00 AM

Game 5: Knicks vs Spurs – June 14, 6:00 AM (if necessary)

Game 6: Spurs vs Knicks – June 17, 6:00 AM (if necessary)

Game 7: Knicks vs Spurs – June 20, 6:00 AM (if necessary)

All games are scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET.

Live streaming information

Fans in India can watch the NBA Finals through the league's official YouTube channel, with no television broadcast available.