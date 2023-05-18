NBA East Finals 2023: Heat come from behind to beat Celtics in Game 1

Miami Heat came from behind in Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals as they beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 at TD Garden in Boston. Heat scored 66 points after the half-time against Boston's 50 with Jimmy Butler scoring 35 points in the game.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 20 and 22 points respectively but it was just not enough before a rampaging Miami as they let a nine-point slide in the last two quarters of the game. For Miami, Bam Adebayo also scored 20 points while Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin all dropped 15 points each.

The game started with frantic pace as both teams came out all guns blazing to secure the early lead. Both Boston and Miami, however, were even match for each other as the scores ran neck-to-neck through the first quarter with the box score reading 30-28 in Boston's favor.

Jimmy Butler was in form in the 1Q as he dropped 12 points while Jason Tatum had a quite start, scoring just seven points in the first quarter. The second quarter also started the same way, equal, before ran away with the game on the back of a 16-5 run. The Celtics scored 36 points in 2Q against Miami's 29 to lead by nine points going into the half-time.

Heat, in 3Q, came out all gun blazing and drew level quickly with Boston as the box score read 72-72 in no time. By the time there were only four minutes left in the quarter, Heat were leading by six points with Jimmy Butler and Jason Tatum having 22 points each for the Heat and Celtics, respectively.

Miami dropped 46 points in the third quarter while Boston were thoroughly outscored, managing just 25. By the time game went into the final quarter, Heat were leading by 11 points with scorecard reading 102-91 against Boston. Jimmy Butler has 27 points for the Heat by the end of 3Q while Bam Adebayo had scored 18 and Max Strus going for 15.

For the Celtics, Tatum was the lead scorer till 3Q with 24 points to his name. Apart from him, Jaylen Brown had dropped 18 and Malcolm Brogdon had drained 16 by the the time 4Q started.

It was a street fight in the final quarter with multiple run-ins and players getting tangled with each other and somehow Jaylen Brown was caught in two of them. Boston had scored Miami 14-9 in the 4Q with under six minutes left but were still trailing by six points.

Jimmy Butler then made a clutch three to keep Miami's lead at six points as Boston lost even after outscoring Heat 25-20 in the final quarter.

